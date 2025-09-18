Tom Gerbasi, The Fighter

Reflections On The Far-Reaching Impact Of The Late Combat Sports-Writing Legend
By Juan Cardenas
• Sep. 18, 2025
There isn’t a single UFC fighter Tom hasn’t written about—not one. Think you're a hardcore fan with encyclopedic knowledge? Let me tell you about the man who literally wrote the book on this sport.
Throughout history, progress has come from those who find joy in sharing knowledge and watching others grow and succeed. Tom embodied that spirit—and so much more. He was sharp, skeptical, accurate, and always—despite his own humorous self-deprecation—completely on point.His Facebook bio once read: “Used to be on point.” But as anyone who worked with him knows: he never missed.
Beyond his wisdom, Tom had a blessed gift: he could make you laugh, genuinely and effortlessly. His humor was as natural as his insight.
Understanding MMA isn’t as straightforward as it might seem. Fighters are complex beings—wired differently—and documenting their world takes more than just storytelling. It requires understanding. And Tom understood. His intelligence allowed him to dive into each fighter’s world with ease, capturing their essence and translating it into words we could all connect with. Watching him do this so naturally was both awe-inspiring and humbling.
Everyone at the UFC knows UFC would not be the same without Tom. His daily, methodical, precise contributions helped us communicate the soul of the sport—of the brand—better than we ever could alone. He was our living encyclopedia. We reached out to him for answers, for facts, to resolve debates—and, yes, sometimes to start a few.
But those of us who knew him personally know he gave us something even greater: his spirit. Tom infused everything around him with a quiet kind of joy. He made the UFC more than just a workplace—he made it fun.
Fortunately, Tom was generous. He left us with books, articles, and a legacy of thought and perspective that we’ll continue to learn from. He gave us more than memories—he gave us a voice that will never go silent. We’re lucky, because in a very real way, Tom is still with us. We’ll keep learning from him, just like always—about sports, about life, about writing.