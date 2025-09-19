Thomas Gerbasi | Farewell To A King

Sometimes this meant nothing more than being on a dry, corporate group email that he would send involving athlete statistics. But just as many other times it was a text, a call or a personal email prefaced with my initials “SL!!!!” so he was sure I knew it was a personal message and would open it right away.

Sometimes we talked about work, but many times we talked about rock music, great food and our families, and every single time it was filled with encouragement and laughter.

I feel blessed that the last time I saw him in person was an evening emblematic of my favorite memories of Tom. When the UFC was in New York for the fights, a few of us would meet him at an Italian restaurant that he would carefully scout out ahead of time (he never wanted us to waste our time with inferior eats, whether we were with him or not).