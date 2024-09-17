Thomas Carty: Ireland's Next Heavyweight Hope on the Rise

In other words, hearing Whyte, who has been in with Fury, Joshua and other top heavyweights of this era, say what he did is high praise. The 28-year-old Carty doesn’t let it get to his head, though. He’s got work to do and he’s willing to put that time in. As for everything else that surrounds a rising star in the division, Carty seems unbothered by it all, a cool he attributes to his father.

“I probably got it from my dad,” he said. “Nothing really raises his blood pressure. He’s calm, cool, and collected, and he's selective about what he lets annoy him and what he doesn't let annoy him, and he educated me fairly well on what's a problem and what’s not a problem, and nine times out of 10, what you think is a problem actually isn't.”

What is a problem is the 6-foot-4 Carty, who has ended seven of his eight wins by knockout, four in three rounds or less. He expects to deliver more of the same this Friday in the 3Arena that has been a second home, considering that he’s fought there in two of his last three bouts.

“I know where the crowd is when I knock him out and where to look after I knock him down,” laughs Carty. “But, of course, it adds something. I've only had two fights at home out of the eight in my pro career. So it's very prestigious and special for me to fight in the 3Arena once again.”

It may also be a good chance for fight fans to catch the next great Irish heavyweight before things start getting even bigger.

“I know from being on the scene myself that there have been some good Irish heavyweights that haven't really transferred over or gotten the chance,” Carty said. “Professional boxing has been dead for years. There hasn't been really much going on, and the revival has all started with Katie Taylor turning professional, and she's given us young fighters a platform and something to reach for.”