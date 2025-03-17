 Skip to main content
Ronaldo Junior Had Match Of The Night Last FPI And Thanked Exciting Matchmaking, But Is Looking To Level Up Again At The FIGHT PASS Invitational 8.
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | March 17 - March 23, 2025

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Mar. 17, 2025

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 19, 2025
FUSION FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP 88 [9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MARCH 21, 2025
CAGE WARRIORS 186 [1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT]
FRIDAY MARCH 21, 2025
SHOOTO BRAZIL 128 [6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT]
SATURDAY MARCH 22, 2O25
UFC LONDON [12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT]
SATURDAY MARCH 22, 2O25
LFA 204 [9:00pm ET / 06:00pm PT]
SUNDAY MARCH 23, 2O25
FURY FC 103 [5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT]

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, live from O2 Arena in London, England on March 22, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.