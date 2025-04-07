This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | April 7 - April 13, 2025
Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Apr. 7, 2025
Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
THURSDAY APRIL 10, 2025
UFC 314: PRESS CONFERENCE [5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT]
Michael Chandler is seen on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
FRIDAY APRIL 11, 2025
UFC 314: OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN SHOW [8:50pm ET / 5:50am PT]
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia poses on the scale during the UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-in at Honda Center on February 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
FRIDAY APRIL 11, 2025
UFC 314: Q&A [4:00PM ET / 1:00PM PT]
Bryce Mitchell is seen on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
FRIDAY APRIL 11, 2025
UFC 314: CEREMONIAL WEIGH-IN [5:00PM ET / 2:00PM PT]
Paddy Pimblett of England poses on the scale during the UFC 296 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)