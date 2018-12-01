This Is The Year For John Lineker

That wasn’t exactly the situation nearly seven years ago when Lineker got his call from the UFC to join the roster and make his Octagon debut against Louis Gaudinot.

“It’s been that long?” laughed Lineker. “I was really young and didn’t understand things as well as I do now.”

Already 19-5 as a pro, Lineker had the experience and the 13-fight winning streak to warrant a spot in the UFC’s new flyweight division, but at 21 years old, he was still green and figuring out life and his career at the same time. So when he arrived in New Jersey for fight week back in 2012, he did so without his trainer, his cup or a mouthpiece.

“I didn’t have anything,” said Lineker. “I was sent up to fight like I was a FedEx package.”

Remarkably, Lineker still made a fight out of it with Gaudinot, and though he was submitted in the second round, the young “Hands of Stone” still picked up Fight of the Night honors and a ton of fans that were eager to see him in action again.

And whether at flyweight or bantamweight, Lineker has delivered the goods, winning 12 of his next 14 bouts and establishing himself as one of the best in the game. It’s a satisfying feeling for the Paranagua native, but he’s not resting on his laurels as he gets ready to face rising star Sandhagen, who he describes as a “very tough and worthy opponent.”