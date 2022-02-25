Gregory Rodrigues: This Is 30

There’s no doubt that 2021 was a great year for the middleweight, but he still has high expectations for himself heading into his first fight of 2022.

“I look back at last year, and it was a great year for my career; four fights, four wins, two in the UFC, one belt, one bonus of the night, so that’s great,” Rodrigues said. “I just want to go into this year and do the same, but four in the UFC, and finish the year 4-0.”

Last October, fans saw Rodrigues earn a second-round victory over Junyong Park. Rodrigues believes that he showed people that he is unstoppable. He also admitted that the fight was not only nerve-wracking for his friends, but himself, too.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

With that victory in the rear-view mirror, he is ready to show off his skills once again on Saturday night.

“It (that fight) showed me what I can do in the UFC,” Rodrigues said. “The UFC makes you different. It is the biggest show in the world, so you need to be different. I need to change myself for the next challenge so I’m different than the last fight, and I’m going to show that on Saturday.”

The challenge on Saturday will be Armen Petrosyan, who is making his UFC debut after securing a UFC contract with a first-round knockout over Kaloyan Kolev on Dana White’s Contender Series last October.