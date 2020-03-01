This Day in UFC History: UFC 128

Champion. At 23 years old, Jon Jones put that title next to his name after a dominating third round stoppage of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua that justified all the pre-fight hype and may one day have fight fans asking “where were you when ‘Bones’ Jones’ won his world light heavyweight championship?”

Winning the title wasn’t even all he did, as Jones - in the history books as the UFC’s youngest world champion ever, replacing Josh Barnett - foiled an attempted robbery earlier on fight day in a Paterson, New Jersey park that he and trainers Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn visited for a pre-fight meditation session.

But at night, it was all about the fight.

Jones tried to end things immediately with a flying knee, and though it didn’t land flush, the blow did rattle Rua, who got taken down moments later and kept there for much of the round.

Rua was still unable to get his offense in gear in round two, with Jones continuing to dominate both standing and on the mat.