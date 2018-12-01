Third Title in Ben Askren’s Sights

“I try to be active on social media. I try to give my fair, honest opinion and assessment - regardless of how I fell about the person - of whatever the tweet or subject matter is. As my influence has grown, one of the most important things I can do is give a fair, honest assessment of stuff and not sugarcoat it or not say how I feel because I like the person or I have certain feelings. So that’s what I try to do all the time.”

The honest approach tends to delight fans, rankle naysayers and infuriate some of his fellow fighters.

“I think the thing that, more than anything, besides my honesty, that gets under their skin is the fact that they’ve tried to create this persona; they’ve worked so hard. And I can just come in here and be myself and people like me. But what they don’t realize is if they were just themselves, they’d be much more relatable to fans. I think that really hurts a lot of people.”