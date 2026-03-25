Julian Erosa | Third Time Has Been The Charm

Though he fell behind on the scorecards, Erosa never stopped pressing, and midway through the third round, locked up a brabo choke that brought him the upset win, a second UFC victory, and a Performance of the Night bonus to boot. Eight months later, he knocked out Nate Landwehr, and he’s been a fixture in the featherweight division ever since.

Now, almost six years since that fight with Woodson, Erosa gets the chance to compete in his home state, having gone 8-4 during his current run on the roster and established himself as an all-action attraction in the 145-pound weight class.

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“Early on in my UFC career, I was so fixated on ‘If I just do what I did on the regional scene, I’m gonna get bonuses!’ I was counting my chickens before they hatched a little bit, and I just thought it was gonna come more naturally,” admitted Erosa, reflecting on the contrast between his first two stints and his approach heading into the pivotal fight with Woodson. “What I found out was that I was building it up so big that it was putting more stress and anxiety on me to go out and try to perform the way I used to in the regional scene.

“That was the breaking point for me: thinking that my UFC career was over, any big show was gonna be over, but then getting that random, three-days’ notice fight against Sean Woodson (where it’s like) ‘You know what? I ain’t got nothing to lose! Let’s f****** do the damn thing!’”

“That was the personification of my whole fighting career, that fight,” he added with a smile. “The way I come back and choke him out in the third round, probably down two rounds, but you can never count ‘Juicy J’ out, so that is probably the most important fight to me in my entire career.”