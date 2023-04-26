Things Are Coming Together For Ricky Simon

But sometimes there are more pressing matters to deal with, and as Simon and his wife, Jade, bought a house and welcomed a daughter into the world, it was clear that the march to the title had to wait for a little bit.

“There’s a new meaning,” said Simon of this new chapter in his life. “There’s someone else, besides me. I've lived a selfish life as a professional fighter for the first 30 years, but now, it definitely gives a different purpose and that's nice.”

Husband. Dad. The 10th-ranked bantamweight in the UFC with a five-fight winning streak. And a first-time Octagon headliner this Saturday against Song Yadong. If you wanted a perfect storm for the life of Mr. Simon, this is it.

“It really does feel like everything's coming together,” he said. “But it doesn't seem too far off from what I've been doing my entire career: good winning streaks, big fights, and I have another moment to finally shine. I had a co-main event in 2019 (against Urijah Faber) and I built my way back up and now I have a main event and I don't want to stop here this time.”