Thiago Santos Turns The Page

The road to UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker has been anything but smooth for former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos.

After pushing then-champ Jon Jones to the brink at UFC 239 in 2019, Santos spent more than a year on the sidelines as he rehabbed from serious injuries in both his knees. It was a trying period for the Brazilian, but after the time away from the Octagon, he was determined to come back better than ever.

Unfortunately for Santos, his return to competition went completely different from what he had visualized. Santos was finished by perennial light heavyweight title contender Glover Teixeira in the third round of their fight inside the UFC APEX. Santos had his moments in the bout, but he was eventually overwhelmed and defeated by the veteran.

The loss to Teixeira was a tough pill for Santos to swallow, but he chose to focus his energy on a new target in Aleksandar Rakić. Their much-anticipated UFC 259 matchup had all the makings of a light heavyweight banger, but for some reason, Santos found himself holding back and he would suffer a unanimous decision loss to Rakić, marking the first time that he’s lost three straight fights in his career.

With 21 bouts in his UFC career, Santos knew he couldn’t let these setbacks define him, and that’s why he’s coming into this weekend’s matchup against Johnny Walker on a mission to prove something to himself.

“I’m so excited because I need to come back with a win and I need to improve, not for anyone but just for me. I need to show that I deserve to be in the Top 5,” Santos told UFC.com. “It can be a knockout or a submission, it doesn’t matter, I just want to finish this fight as early as possible.”