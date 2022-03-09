Thiago Santos' Return To Form

While Santos is happy to have halted his three-fight slide and emerged from his fight with Walker victorious, please don’t read his acknowledgement that fights can occasionally be a little on the tepid side of things as the 37-year-old shifting to a new approach once the Octagon door closes.

The man is a knockout artist, and he desperately misses knocking people out.

“It most important for me to get the victory, but I’m a striker — I like to knock people out and I miss it; I miss it so much,” he said with complete seriousness. “It’s a great feeling, but I can’t explain how I feel when I knock people out. When I make my job done in that way — when I knock people out — it’s a good feeling. It’s like when a goal scorer gets the goal in the World Cup final, something like that.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I miss it so much,” he reiterated. “I’m gonna do my best to try and knock Ankalaev out, you can be sure about that, but a fight is a fight and you can’t predict anything. You can be sure that I’m gonna do my best, that I’m gonna try to win, and that I’m gonna try to knock him out.”

Beating Ankalaev has proven to be a difficult task thus far, as the 29-year-old from Dagestan has suffered just a single setback through his first 17 professional appearances, that coming in the final second of his UFC debut opposite Paul Craig nearly four years ago. Since then, Ankalaev has won seven straight, following up his tandem stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba in 2020 with unanimous decision victories over Nikita Krylov and Volkan Oezdemir in 2021.