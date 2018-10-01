Thiago Santos is eyeing a title shot

Early in the middle stanza, Santos drove home a blistering body kick that caused Smith to buckle over, and the wild affair was brought to a halt soon after.

Santos made a quick return, stepping into the cage 11 weeks later against David Branch, and he landed on the wrong side of a first-round knockout.

Two months after that, Smith debuted as a light heavyweight, making quick work of former champion Rashad Evans before doing the same to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua six weeks later in Hamburg, Germany. In a matter of two fights, “Lionheart” had become a dark horse contender with intriguing upside in the 205-pound weight class, while nine victories in 14 fights over five years still left Santos outside of the middleweight Top 10.

Following his back-to-back wins over Evans and Rua, Smith landed a main event assignment against Volkan Oezdemir, the Swiss contender who began 2018 by challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. Two days after that fight was announced, Santos battled promotional newcomer Kevin Holland in the opening bout of the UFC 227 main card.

Six weeks later, when the opportunity to step in against light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa at home in Brazil presented itself, Santos jumped at the opportunity, though he ended up fighting fellow middleweight Eryk Anders instead, as the British veteran was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

