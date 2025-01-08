Thiago Moisés | The Best Is Yet To Come

“I got into UFC so young,” he said. “I was 23, so it looks like forever and I'm glad that I'm still young. I have a lot of experience, so that's a good thing, and I'm going to turn 30 in March. I’m getting old.”

I’ll believe it when I see it, as it seems like Moises has been turning 30 for five years now. And he did move back to Florida after a brief 2024 spell in his native Brazil, so maybe that Fountain of Youth thing will be kicking in.

“I hope so,” laughs Moises, who will have the last fight of his 20s when he meets Trey Ogden this Saturday in Las Vegas. He plans on fighting like a young kid south of 30 at the APEX, one who may not even be at his peak yet.