Thiago Moises Plans To Unleash His Potential

“I grew so much after those fights,” he said of his unanimous decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Damir Ismagulov, which bookended his first UFC victory over Kurt Holobaugh. “I think those fights were very important in my career because I could fix — not mistakes, but I could see what I could do better in my training and my personal life in order to compete at a higher level.

“Those fights made me a much better fighter.”

The proof of that was evident last year, where the American Top Team representative earned a pair of victories over respected veterans that established him as one of the top younger talents to watch in the loaded 155-pound weight class.

In May, he dropped the opening round of his clash with Michael Johnson but turned the tables on the former Ultimate Fighter finalist in the second, snatching up a victory with an Achilles lock that ranked as one of the top submissions of the year. Five months later, he edged out Bobby Green on the scorecards.