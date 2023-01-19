Thiago Moises Has The Top-10 In His Sights

If it seems like a lifetime ago since Moises last competed in Brazil, that would be accurate. At UFC 237 in May of 2019, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate entered the UFC win column for the first time, decisioning Kurt Holobaugh over three rounds. A defeat to Damir Ismagulov followed three months later, but then came a three-fight winning streak in which he defeated Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Aleaxander Hernandez, landing him in the rankings at 155 pounds. But just as fast, back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Joel Alvarez left him in rebuilding mode. And there, it’s been so far, so good, as he scored a Performance of the Night submission of Christos Giagos last June.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

“I knew my back was against the wall, for sure,” he said of the Giagos bout. “I knew that, but I could change my mindset to just go there and do my best because if I keep telling myself to keep those thoughts, that would not help me at all. So I just focused on what would help me in that fight, and that was going there to do my best and execute the game plan. If I did my best, I knew I was going to get the win.”

He did, turning the page on a new chapter after a wild few years. But that rollercoaster is something Moises knew he was signing up for when he made the move from Brazil to the States, as tough as that decision was.