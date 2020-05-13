Thiago Moises' Great Adventure

“I think people got to recognize me more and they got to see that I’m a real deal in this division,” Moises told UFC.com. “I don’t want to just win fights; I want to finish guys and I want to make a statement. That’s what I’m here for. I believe that submission will be nominated for the Submission of the Year award. It was a beautiful victory.”

Next up for Moises at UFC Vegas 9 is Jalin Turner, who is also 25 years old and 2-2 in the UFC. Moises believes that this fight with Turner is crucial, and another impressive win could be his ticket to facing a ranked fighter.

And even though he knows just how important Saturday’s showdown with Turner is, Moises can’t help but look back at how far he’s come so far in such a short time.

“Since entering the UFC I’ve had a great adventure. I fought on the Brazilian version of Dana White’s Contender Series, then in my promotional debut I fought a very experienced opponent. I’ve traveled to China to fight and I’ve already fought during the pandemic. In two years of fighting in the UFC I’ve been through a lot,” Moises said. “My life changed a lot after I joined the UFC. I am living the dream and I’ve always dreamed of being a part of the largest MMA organization in the world.”