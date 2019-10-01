There's No Quit In Demian Maia

It didn’t matter that those three losses came against Tyron Woodley in a championship fight at UFC 214 or the two men set to battle for the welterweight title at the end of the year, current champ Kamaru Usman and No. 1 contender Colby Covington. Three straight ticks in the loss column combined with being 41 years old was all the reasoning many fans and observers needed to declare the Brazilian veteran as good as done and suggest he move on to the next stage of his life.

“I know in my training how I feel, so I will be the first one to know when my performance is getting worse and if I feel that, I’m not going to fight any more because I don’t want to go out there just for the money,” said Maia, who has always been honest in his assessment of his skills and acknowledging that he’s in the twilight of his professional fighting career. “I want to go out there because I want to be competitive and I want to win. I know how my body is. I know looking back at the guys that I lost against, they were pretty bad matchups for me and not just that, but they’re the Top 3 in the division.

“I know I lost to top level athletes and I knew that I could keep going for another year and that’s what I think right now.”