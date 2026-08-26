There’s No Party Like A Tommy McMillen Party

While there isn’t necessarily a formula fighters can follow to endear themselves to fans, a combination of frequently putting on and winning entertaining fights is a pretty good start. Throw in an authentic personality, and you’re cooking with something that smells like a potential star.
Since Tommy McMillen earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025, he has kept it real about his ambitions. He wants to put on bangers in the Octagon and fully enjoy the fruits of that labor outside of it, and after two knockout wins and two Performance Bonuses, he’s been doing exactly that.
WATCH: Tommy McMillen Gets Debut TKO Victory | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
“I'm just a young kid that likes to fight (and) likes to party,” McMillen told UFC.com. “I like expensive things. That's why every time I go out there in the cage, I'm chasing $100k bonuses.”
McMillen, who boasts an 11-0 record with 10 finishes, isn’t shy about the “wild lifestyle” he leads. After his debut win over Manolo Zecchini, he admitted he partied in Las Vegas for about three days with nary a moment to sleep. Three months later, he beat the previously undefeated Alberto Montes in Oklahoma City, and another all-nighter was in order.
UPCOMING UFC EVENT TICKETS: UFC Edmonton | UFC 332 | Noche UFC
The 28-year-old said he tries to slow things down as fight night approaches, saying he went sober about four weeks before his debut. For his sophomore appearance, he cleaned things up about seven weeks ahead of fight night.
“To be honest, I have a hard time not partying unless I have a fight coming up,” he said. “To me, it’s either I'm partying or I'm training for a fight. That's the way I live my life right now… I have a hard time staying sober and staying out of trouble when I don't have a fight booked.”
To be fair, it’s hard to not keep the party rolling when all McMillen has done in his professional career is win. Hailing from Montana and training out of Red Hawk Academy with Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley, McMillen is a fighter’s fighter. His five knockouts and five submissions speak to his overall skillset, but at the end of the day, he wants to plant his feet and throw caution out the window.
When Montes said he wanted to meet fire with fire, McMillen knew he had his mark. “Gun” was on the gas early, putting himself in harm’s way but trusting his chin, cardio and toughness as he melted the Venezuelan. Along the way, McMillen landed 252 significant strikes, breaking Nate Diaz’s record for most landed in a 3-round fight.
The celebrations in the arena and later that night were as expected, but nothing could really replicate the thrill of victory in the Octagon. With that in mind, McMillen went ahead and called for a spot on Noche UFC in his adopted home of Arizona, and the matchmakers obliged.
“I'm a degenerate kid. I love chasing highs, and that was the highest moment of my life,” he said. “That's exactly why I turned around and booked my fight. I want to feel that as many times as I can, you know? I know I can't fight forever, so I'm just taking advantage of it while I have the opportunity to.”
For all his posting and boasting about the lifestyle he leads, it might surprise some to hear McMillen say he hasn’t spent any of his bonus money. Ventures outside of the sport slow his spending, and although he wants to eventually buy a Lamborghini or two, he is currently focused on buying a house.
View McMillen's Athlete Profile
That said, he’ll never shy away from spending money on clothes (“I think you gotta be styled”), food (“I've never regretted eating a f***ing nice plate of food”) and having fun at a casino. The fact that his lifestyle and personality continue to win more fans over to his side is something he doesn’t take for granted, either.
“I love my fans and the people that support me,” he said. “I wouldn't be here without them, and so I'm just very grateful to be one of the the biggest prospects coming up in the UFC. I have a bigger following than a lot of UFC veterans, so I'm very grateful for that."
On September 12, McMillen’s plans are more or less laid out.
First, a knockout win that earns him a third consecutive Performance Bonus. Second, a dinner at his favorite sushi restaurant in Scottsdale. Third, well, whatever the night may bring. And if you happen to spot McMillen that night, don’t be shy about joining the celebrations.
“I love all my fans,” he said. “They're more than welcome to come up to me and take pictures and say, ‘What's up,’ and maybe buy me some drinks.”