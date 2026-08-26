There’s No Party Like A Tommy McMillen Party

“I'm a degenerate kid. I love chasing highs, and that was the highest moment of my life,” he said. “That's exactly why I turned around and booked my fight. I want to feel that as many times as I can, you know? I know I can't fight forever, so I'm just taking advantage of it while I have the opportunity to.”

For all his posting and boasting about the lifestyle he leads, it might surprise some to hear McMillen say he hasn’t spent any of his bonus money. Ventures outside of the sport slow his spending, and although he wants to eventually buy a Lamborghini or two, he is currently focused on buying a house.

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That said, he’ll never shy away from spending money on clothes (“I think you gotta be styled”), food (“I've never regretted eating a f***ing nice plate of food”) and having fun at a casino. The fact that his lifestyle and personality continue to win more fans over to his side is something he doesn’t take for granted, either.

“I love my fans and the people that support me,” he said. “I wouldn't be here without them, and so I'm just very grateful to be one of the the biggest prospects coming up in the UFC. I have a bigger following than a lot of UFC veterans, so I'm very grateful for that."