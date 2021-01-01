There Is Only One Mason Fowler

At the midpoint of the year, it’s very hard to imagine anybody can top the year Mason Fowler has had and his position atop the Male Fighter of the Year nominees reflects it.

It’s been just over a year now since Mason Fowler’s name began exploding on the mainstream BJJ circuit. A decent ADCC run was followed by a massacre of any and all Submission Underground challengers. When Fowler got back to Craig Jones, the man to defeat him at ADCC, the loss was avenged. Not once but twice.

2020 UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter of the Year was in the bag.