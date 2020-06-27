There Is No Quit In Jason Witt

“Honestly, I thought I'd be in the UFC five years ago,” said Witt, who was coming off a decision win over Zak Bucia a little over a year ago, hoping that was the victory to cause his phone to ring with a call from the 702 area code. “I'm glad it didn't happen that way because I definitely wasn't prepared. But I knew the fight last year was a fight that I need to win and was going to put me in the running for the UFC. I didn't get the finish in that fight and I really wish I would have, so maybe it would have helped me get in the UFC even more. But I believed I could make it to the UFC for years.”

And though the first fight with Sato didn’t have the Hollywood ending, as in all the ups and downs of his career, he had his team from Glory MMA to back him up and keep him focused.

“You've really gotta lean on your team and that pays dividends in the long run,” he said. “I've been in this game a long time, so I've been fortunate enough to have those guys in my corner, but I know a lot of people don't. It definitely helps out in life.”

On the second go-round, Witt was firing on all cylinders, dominating the fight with Williams until he scored a submission in round two. On Saturday, he makes his third walk to face up and comer Matthew Semelsberger, but if you think the 34-year-old is taking his foot off the gas after finally getting his hand raised in the UFC, think again.

“I truly believe timing is everything and everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I won the fight (against Williams) and I wanted to get right back in the gym. I wanted to get better and push myself harder.”