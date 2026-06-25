Theodor Berggren Answered The Call

Berggren compiled an 8-3 record on the European scene in a career that saw him compete for top Swedish promotion Fight Club Rush, and leading European organization Cage Warriors, putting him on the matchmakers’ radar. And, when medical issues forced the withdrawal of Andreas Gustafsson from his bout with Ukraine’s Daniil Donchenko, the UFC called on another Swedish fighter, with Berggren offered the chance to step in.

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“This is what I’ve been working for my whole career, so it’s good to finally be here,” he said.

“For me, it was a bit different, because I was sleeping. It was like one in the morning – I have a hard time falling asleep and then sleeping. Someone was spamming my phone, and I was like, who is calling me? And I click the call, click the call, then I answer it like, ‘This better be good!’