Theodor Berggren Answered The Call

A late-night phone call gave Theodor Berggren the chance to transform his career as he was handed a short-notice opportunity to make his UFC debut this weekend in Baku.
Berggren compiled an 8-3 record on the European scene in a career that saw him compete for top Swedish promotion Fight Club Rush, and leading European organization Cage Warriors, putting him on the matchmakers’ radar. And, when medical issues forced the withdrawal of Andreas Gustafsson from his bout with Ukraine’s Daniil Donchenko, the UFC called on another Swedish fighter, with Berggren offered the chance to step in.
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“This is what I’ve been working for my whole career, so it’s good to finally be here,” he said.
“For me, it was a bit different, because I was sleeping. It was like one in the morning – I have a hard time falling asleep and then sleeping. Someone was spamming my phone, and I was like, who is calling me? And I click the call, click the call, then I answer it like, ‘This better be good!’
It was good. It was Berggren’s coach who demanded he get out of bed and immediately jump on the scale. Berggren, barely awake, complied before finding out that the biggest opportunity of his career was mere weeks away.
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“I went on the scale, still asleep,” he recalled. “And then I said, ‘What's happening?’ He said, ‘You got a UFC fight in three weeks,’ and I said, ‘OK, against who?’ And then he said my opponent's name, Daniil.’ It took one second, ‘Yes! We’ll take it!”
The whole thing played out while his girlfriend was left in bed, bemused, with no idea of what was happening. Eventually, a still half-asleep Berggren was able to explain the situation.
“She was excited, and I just wanted to go back to sleep!” he said. “She was like, ‘This is everything you’ve worked for, aren't you happy?’ I was like, ‘Yes, but I have to work tomorrow, give me my sleep.’ It was a dizzy day, to say the least.”
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That phone call set in motion a chain of events that have led to Berggren arriving in Baku, Azerbaijan, for his UFC debut. It might be a short-notice assignment, but the 26-year-old said that may play to his advantage.
“I think that me getting this fight at three weeks' notice is better than two months, because I think all the training would have injured me – I would be over-trained,” Berggren said. “We always train hard, even if I have a fight or not. So, two weeks, three weeks, one month - doesn't matter.”
It’s a huge occasion for Berggren, who will make his debut in front of a packed crowd inside the National Gymnastics Arena, and while some fighters prefer to completely lock in and block out the noise, Berggren said he’ll make sure to soak up all of the energy from the crowd as he makes his way to the Octagon.
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“I'm going to take it all in. That's what I do every fight, every fight week,” he said. “Normally I get to fight week on the Thursday, and I'm home until then. So now I'm just gonna take this new country in, these new people in, and the big arena.”
The bout against Donchenko is expected to deliver plenty of action, and Berggren has no intention of letting his 100 percent finish rate slip when he makes his Octagon debut in Baku this weekend.
“My fighting style is aggressive. I have a 100 percent finish rate. I've had nightmares waking up winning a decision, so hopefully that won't happen,” he said.
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“I think that this fight will be a war, but I think that my strength will counter his strength, and I think my range and my output on the outside will conquer him.”
And, after what he expects to be a thrilling UFC debut victory, he already knows how he’ll celebrate post-fight.
“Give me a beer!” he laughed.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.