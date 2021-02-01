Theo Rlayang's Journey Gives Him Strength

Of course, every father wants their family to have a fair life at the very least, and Rlayang realized that actions speak louder than words and his dad was a man of action.

“We met up with a group of villagers who were planning to escape through the jungles,” Rlayang said. “This took us a couple days of walking. We had to go through leeches and if the army caught us, they would throw us in jail or worse, kill us. I remember walking out of the river with leeches all over our whole bodies.”

With death likely looming for the family if they were caught, Rlayang remembers vividly the night they were all shot at by farmers, as well as the families who were left behind mid-trip.

“People had to go back because they brought babies and stuff and they wouldn’t stop crying, so we had to send them back home,” Rlayang details. “This lady fell in the water and her baby wouldn’t stop crying. There were at least two or three times where we almost got caught and they would have killed us.”

After walking through fields, farms and rivers for four nights, Rlayang was dropped off with his uncle at a Cambodian refugee camp. Before the future featherweight fighter would make the trip to Thailand, Hong Kong and eventually the United States, his father had to turn around and go back for the rest of the family.