Themba Gorimbo: ‘Welcome To The Mamba Show’

It’s clear Gorimbo is in a different headspace. Not an angry or determined one, just incredibly locked in and determined. Nearly a year since his last fight, a submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 310, Gorimbo shut down his social media accounts in a move that falls in line with how he is approaching things. The setback was his first since his debut, and he had racked up four wins in between the losses.

Originally, Gorimbo was scheduled to fight Nick Diaz until Diaz pulled out of the bout. In Luque, Gorimbo had a chance to break into the division’s rankings until “The Silent Assassin” turned in a vintage performance.

Gorimbo, who dropped his old nickname of “The Answer” in lieu of “Mamba,” said his shift in approach didn’t spawn out of anything in particular. Eventually, he offered extended thoughts on his mindset before his November 1 fight.

“(I’m) focusing on me,” he said. “That's why I say my mind is too strong. I don't need external validations. I don't need x, y, z. I am me, I'm focused on me. I'm on myself. Not here to be making friends. I'm here to be a champion. I'm not here to also rub people the wrong way. I'm just here to be myself. Before, I used to try and please everybody. Try to be friends with everybody. Now? Nah, I'm in a different tune in my mind. What you see is what you get. I don't have to be like other people. I just have to be Themba, and that's what's important.”