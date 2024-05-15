Themba Gorimbo Is Focused On What He Can Control

That honesty makes Gorimbo even more likable, and it’s that honesty and willingness to think of others before himself that make him a great example not just to his kids, but everyone. It’s a much needed jolt of fresh air, and when you add that to his current winning streak, it sounds like everything is coming together for him. But he’s not calling names…yet.

“I’m here in the UFC and I just fight whoever they put in front of me,” he said. “If you are someone outside of the UFC trying to become a UFC champion, then it's a different story. But I'm already in the organization that I'm going to be the champion, so every fight is a good fight in the UFC and every fight moves me closer to what I want to be. Whether it's a ranked guy or an unranked guy, it does not matter. What I need to do is to just go there and win.”

That singularity of purpose is serving Gorimbo well. For all his new notoriety, he remains the same guy he was when he trying to earn a UFC contract. If anything, he’s working harder, refusing to let the trappings of fame deter him on his way to gold. And fighting in the UFC APEX without an arena packed with fans isn’t an issue either.