Themba Gorimbo Always Stays Hungry

Very, very interesting, because it was Hagler who famously said that it’s hard to get up and do roadwork when you’re sleeping on silk sheets. Now I don’t know if Gorimbo is sleeping on silk sheets, but the home in Miami where he and his family are living right now is a lot more comfortable than the couch he slept on in the MMA Masters gym before his second UFC fight last May.

Heading into that bout, Gorimbo was 0-1 in the Octagon and facing an uncertain future if he lost a second bout to Takashi Sato. Before he left for the fight in Las Vegas, he had $7.49 in his bank account. He decisioned Sato, and what happened next went viral.

Gorimbo posted his pre-fight bank account balance, then took money earned from his first UFC win and gave back to people in need in his native Zimbabwe. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson caught wind of all this, and proceeded to not just visit Gorimbo, but give him a house. It was a happy ending of epic proportions, which goes back to Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Has this whirlwind made Gorimbo take his foot off the gas a bit?

Come on, you know the answer to that question.