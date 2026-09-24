The Yamato-Damashii of Rinya Nakamura

A quick scan through his Instagram features pictures of the UFC bantamweight as a child with luminaries including Carlos Newton and Rickson Gracie, as well as figurines of Wanderlei Silva, “Minotauro” Nogueira, Benson Henderson, and Mirko Cro Cop, and glimpses of his younger self at different stages along the path that was always going to lead to his competing in mixed martial arts.

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Not pictured is the night that really solidified his desire to compete inside the Octagon.

“I was in the arena when the UFC was held in 2012 in Saitama Super Arena,” began Nakamura, who returns to action this weekend in a fascinating clash with fellow returnee Brady Hiestand. “I was in the audience, watching Benson Henderson versus Frankie Edgar. It was a really competitive fight, and when I saw that, I decided to be champion of this organization. I was dreaming of being Pride champion when I was a child, but it had gone somewhere when I was a child, and I was thinking, ‘What should I do?’ Then after I watched UFC, I was really inspired by that event.”