The Winners Of The Ultimate Fighter

This season, UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko faced off as coaches on the show.

Their rivalry began in the Octagon in March 2023, when Grasso claimed the flyweight belt with a fourth-round neck crank that earned her Submission of the Year honors. In a highly anticipated rematch six months later at Noche UFC, Grasso retained her title after a five-round battle that ended in a Split Draw. Now, they will meet for a third time in the co-main event at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

On August 24, two contestants from Team Grasso will clash in the featherweight final as Kaan Ofli takes on Mairon Santos. Then, Team Shevchenko’s Ryan Loder meets Team Grasso’s Robert Valentin in the middleweight final. Before this season’s champions are crowned, let’s revisit some of the most iconic winners from the 31 previous seasons of the show.

The Winners

Forrest Griffin