 Skip to main content
Kamaru Usman of Nigeria reacts after defeating Jorge Masvidal by knock out in their UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Winners Of The Ultimate Fighter

Take A Trip Down Memory Lane To See Which Fighters Emerged Victorious From The Ultimate Fighter
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Aug. 22, 2024

The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 wraps up this Saturday with the featherweight and middleweight finales at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho.

This season, UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko faced off as coaches on the show.

Their rivalry began in the Octagon in March 2023, when Grasso claimed the flyweight belt with a fourth-round neck crank that earned her Submission of the Year honors. In a highly anticipated rematch six months later at Noche UFC, Grasso retained her title after a five-round battle that ended in a Split Draw. Now, they will meet for a third time in the co-main event at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

On August 24, two contestants from Team Grasso will clash in the featherweight final as Kaan Ofli takes on Mairon Santos. Then, Team Shevchenko’s Ryan Loder meets Team Grasso’s Robert Valentin in the middleweight final. Before this season’s champions are crowned, let’s revisit some of the most iconic winners from the 31 previous seasons of the show.

The Winners

Forrest Griffin

Forrest Griffin throws a punch Stephan Bonnar during the Light Heavyweight Final bout during the live Ultimate Fighter Season Finale at the Cox Pavilion on April 9, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Forrest Griffin throws a punch Stephan Bonnar during the Light Heavyweight Final bout during the live Ultimate Fighter Season Finale at the Cox Pavilion on April 9, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The first season of TUF was brilliant. It had everything - crazy moments, crazy personalities, and even crazier fights. No fight was crazier than the epic finale between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar, which is known as the most important fight in company history. After the win, Griffin went on to become a UFC champion and have a great UFC career before joining the team at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

  • Diego Sanchez
  • Joe Stevenson
  • Rashad Evans
  • Kendall Grove

Michael Bisping

Michael 'The Count' Bisping of England celebrates after his victory over Anderson 'The Spider' Silva of Brazil in their Middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night held at at Indigo at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Michael 'The Count' Bisping of England celebrates after his victory over Anderson 'The Spider' Silva of Brazil in their Middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night held at at Indigo at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dean

When “The Count” won the third season of TUF, it was undeniable that the man was destined to be a star. He would go on to fight many of the best middleweights in the world on his way to becoming a UFC champion in 2016. After his outstanding career, Bisping has stayed heavily involved with the UFC and is frequently a color commentator for UFC broadcasts.

  • Matt Serra
  • Travis Lutter

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to his victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in their welterweight bout during the UFC 196 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Nate Diaz reacts to his victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in their welterweight bout during the UFC 196 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Stockton stand up! The younger brother of UFC icon Nick Diaz did the 209 proud on the fifth season of TUF. Nate Diaz showed off his incredible toughness and submission skills on the show and in the Octagon on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in the sport.

Diaz has racked up an incredible 14 UFC bonuses, including getting Fight of the Night eight times. Although he lost his only crack thus far at a title against Benson Henderson in 2012, his two fights with Conor McGregor are two of biggest events in UFC history.

  • Mac Danzig
  • Amir Sadollah
  • Efrain Escudero
  • Ryan Bader
  • Ross Pearson
  • James Wilks
  • Roy Nelson
  • Court McGee
  • Jonathan Brookins

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson interacts with media during the UFC 249 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson interacts with media during the UFC 249 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There isn’t anyone else in the UFC quite like Tony Ferguson. He was the perfect personality for TUF, and he showed that was talented enough to compete with the best lightweights in the world. “El Cucuy” has been on an amazing run in his UFC career, winning 12 straight at one point and getting eight bonuses along the way. He secured the interim UFC lightweight championship and became one of the most popular fighters in the sport.

  • John Dodson
  • Diego Brandão
  • Michael Chiesa
  • Colton Smith
  • Kelvin Gastelum
  • Chris Holdsworth

Julianna Peña

Julianna Pena reacts after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil by submission in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Julianna Pena reacts after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil by submission in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“The Venezuelan Vixen” made the impossible a reality when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. But before she was a champion, she was an Ultimate Fighter winner. Peña showed the world on season 18 of TUF that she had all the heart and all the skills to be a force in the UFC.

  • Eddie Gordon
  • Corey Anderson

Carla Esparza

People might not remember this, but Carla Esparza won the inaugural UFC strawweight championship on season 20 of TUF. How did she do it? She submitted two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the finale with a rear naked choke. On that season, Esparza defeated Angela Hill, Tecia Torres and Jessica Penne before facing Namajunas.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria reacts after his victory over Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria reacts after his victory over Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

When fight fans saw Kamaru Usman on TUF 21, they had to know they were watching one of the best in the world. Usman showed he had all the talent you could ever ask for on the show and proved it once he made it into the UFC. Usman went on to capture UFC welterweight gold in 2019, and defended the belt five time against Colby Covington (x2), Jorge Masvidal (x2) and Gilbert Burns. He is now the No. 2 ranked contender at 170 pounds.

It's safe to say that TUF was just the beginning for “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

  • Ryan Hall
  • Andrew Sanchez
  • Tatiana Suarez
  • Tim Elliott
  • Jesse Taylor
  • Nicco Montaño
  • Brad Katona
  • Michael Trizano
  • Juan Espino
  • Macy Chiasson
  • Ricky Turcios
  • Bryan Battle
  • Mohammed Usman
  • Julianna Miller
  • Brad Katona
  • Kurt Holobaugh

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
The Ultimate Fighter
Nate Diaz
Julianna Pena
Tony Ferguson
Kamaru Usman
Carla Esparza
Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City
Announcements

Alex Pereira Returns To Headline UFC 307 With Khalil…

Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah, On Saturday, October 5, 2024

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More