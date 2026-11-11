The Tao of Jim Miller

“Those numbers are cool, but what’s cooler is that I’ve been able to do this, make a career out of it, provide for my family,” 43-year-old said. “All the stuff we went through at the end of last year and into this year, that was the thing. It took a lot of time, a lot of effort. My wife and I driving around, putting tons of miles on the cars, stuff like that… It’s hard enough with four kids as everyone gets older and they’re doing their own stuff — doing sports, doing the play, or this or that — but when you’ve got one that is dealing with some health issues, it’s like, ‘Now we’ve got legitimate things to get done and places to be.’ Being able to get through that and be like, ‘I have nowhere to be except here with my family,’ and not have to go clock in somewhere — that’s the prize, right?

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“There are plenty of people that have put themselves in situations where they can do that, and I was able to do that fighting in my underwear. That was the thing. Getting through that tough patch and being able to be with him for roughly half of his radiation and chemo appointments and not have to go punch the time… punch the clo — I don’t even know what it’s called because I never had to do it.”

Miller laughed, truly unfamiliar with the act of punching a clock or using a timecard, and all the better for it. While he has never been one to court the spotlight, Miller has unintentionally become a template of sorts for older fighters.

Miller’s ability to remain active and continue to have success inside the Octagon at an age when so many of his contemporaries are long retired is a testament to the journey he has been on over the course of his 21-year career as well as the tough but realistic way he navigated things.