The Tao of Jim Miller

Jim Miller has a couple of his fight kits framed and hung on the wall in his office with a few others probably kicking around somewhere else awaiting the same treatment. The two already mounted are his kits from UFC 200 and UFC 205, and the fact that it’s those tells you everything you need to know about the man with the most fights and wins in UFC history.
“Honestly, it doesn’t mean s***! It’s just some stats, and this is not a sport of stats. This isn’t baseball.” Miller said. “It’s a sport of moments, and I’ve had moments, I’ve had impact. I’ve had my opponent’s blood all over the canvas and my blood all over the canvas. I’ve had those ‘Holy s***!’ moments, and if it was more of a stats sport, I don’t think there would be anybody talking crap on me potentially going into the Hall of Fame, but it’s a sport of moments.”
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Moments like competing at UFC 200 shortly after being diagnosed with Lyme disease and realizing the retirement he was poised to announce could be postponed. Moments like being a part of the first UFC event at Madison Square Garden in New York City a decade ago. Moments like competing in front of his family in May, securing a victory and shouting out his son Wyatt in the crowd, saluting his spirit and toughness after having recently been declared cancer-free.
Those are just some of the moments in Miller’s career ahead of his 60th professional fight when he takes on Terrance McKinney at Polymarket UFC 334 with his sights set on his 40th professional win.
“Those numbers are cool, but what’s cooler is that I’ve been able to do this, make a career out of it, provide for my family,” 43-year-old said. “All the stuff we went through at the end of last year and into this year, that was the thing. It took a lot of time, a lot of effort. My wife and I driving around, putting tons of miles on the cars, stuff like that… It’s hard enough with four kids as everyone gets older and they’re doing their own stuff — doing sports, doing the play, or this or that — but when you’ve got one that is dealing with some health issues, it’s like, ‘Now we’ve got legitimate things to get done and places to be.’ Being able to get through that and be like, ‘I have nowhere to be except here with my family,’ and not have to go clock in somewhere — that’s the prize, right?
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“There are plenty of people that have put themselves in situations where they can do that, and I was able to do that fighting in my underwear. That was the thing. Getting through that tough patch and being able to be with him for roughly half of his radiation and chemo appointments and not have to go punch the time… punch the clo — I don’t even know what it’s called because I never had to do it.”
Miller laughed, truly unfamiliar with the act of punching a clock or using a timecard, and all the better for it. While he has never been one to court the spotlight, Miller has unintentionally become a template of sorts for older fighters.
Miller’s ability to remain active and continue to have success inside the Octagon at an age when so many of his contemporaries are long retired is a testament to the journey he has been on over the course of his 21-year career as well as the tough but realistic way he navigated things.
“There are guys that have been older than me fighting in the UFC, and there still are a couple, but that’s not how their careers end. They’re not dangerous towards the end,” he said. “It’s usually get stopped or win a decision, so that is where I have really separated myself, I feel… I’m 43 years old and yeah, the record isn’t great because you’re carrying so much other stuff, and it weighs on you.”
He talked about legends whose early days were highlighted by winning streaks and dominant runs, only for their later years to feature far more losses as they refuse to recognize they’re not the same person they were when at the peak of their powers.
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Miller never had that problem because he was ready to call it quits when his body could no longer respond the way he needed. Instead, he felt like his best physical years were “stolen away.”
“By the time I get diagnosed, it’s 2016, and I should still be in my physical prime, but instead, I’m having a hard time getting out of bed,” Miller said. “Dealing with that and having to change the way that I fought, the way that I trained at that point of my life when I shouldn’t have had to has made it easier as I’ve gotten older. The slope gets steeper as you hit 40. It doesn’t get easier… I had to adapt to my body changing. I couldn’t sprint. I won fights early in my career just out-exerting guys, just by going hard for 15 minutes, and I lost the ability to do it.
“I had to change and when I see some of these other guys that are getting older — in their late 30s, early 40s — and they’re hoping to be that guy from their early 30s, mid-30s, it’s like, ‘You’re not anymore.’ You need to have the maturity to understand that.”
Knowing that has allowed Miller to continue engaging in entertaining fights, earning victories, and inching closer to the two statistics that would truly mean something to him: 50 UFC appearances and 30 UFC wins. He is currently at 47 fights and 28 victories heading into this weekend’s meeting with McKinney.
He has announced that Fight No. 50 will be the last of his career, and health-provided, it’s likely to come in 2027. So is he ready to embark on his final year competing inside the Octagon?
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“Absolutely, yeah,” he said without hesitation. “It’s exciting and it’s scary — I don’t really know what to expect… You see some fighters that, once they step away, they’re still seeking out that thing, that feeling. And I feel like my entire career, I’ve never been the type where— I don’t carry the gym home with me. If I’m not working out, I’m really not thinking about the fights all that much. I’m doing other things. I have hobbies and all that stuff, so there is always something going on.
“It is gonna be — I’m not saying I’m not gonna miss it. It’s gonna be difficult, but I’ve got three fights before I really have to commit to it,” he added with a laugh. “It’s gonna be hard. It’s definitely gonna be hard, and I know that, but I’m looking forward to being able to dive in and really focus on some other stuff.”
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For now, he’ll just keep doing what he’s been doing — finding ways to make it work, bringing the action every time he steps into the Octagon, and being Jim F’n Miller.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.