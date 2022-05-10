Episode 2 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Back at the house following the first fight, Bartling is still struggling with feeling like he let everyone down, while teammate Chandler Cole tries to lift his spirits, talking to him about the tournament format of wrestling competitions and how there are always opportunities to get back into the mix.

He and Pauga discuss the fight and how they’re feeling outside, while in their room, Kaytlin Neil talks with Kathryn Paprocki about how many of Julianna Pena’s teammates have migrated to Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas and she’s feeling stabbed in the back by being selected to face her first pick, Peralta, despite everyone on her team knowing her and liking her outside of the show.

All Things The Ultimate Fighter

She explains in a confessional interview that she’s known Pena and her coaches “for a little bit” and that Pena has been to a couple of her fights, called her last fight, and she expected to be selected by the UFC bantamweight champ. She’s experienced mixed emotions about getting to fight and being tabbed to take on Pena’s No. 1 pick, and wants to know the thinking behind making this particular fight.

The scene shifts into Neil’s home video, where she’s talking to her family back in Utah on a video call, as she trains in Las Vegas. They’re a very close family ­— she lives 20 minutes away from each of her older sisters — and 11 of them are gathered to speak with her on the other end call.