The Ultimate Fighter Flashback: James Krause

But he had other plans, and his goal on TUF wasn’t to get back into the UFC – because he was already there - but to answer some of his own questions.

“Those guys (the rest of the TUF 25 cast) were obviously there to get into the UFC,” he said. “To me, it’s about way more. I’ve been in the UFC, I know what it’s like, and it was about challenging myself and I think I’m in a different place in life. I’m not afraid to risk it all. It’s how I live my life.”

On Wednesday, Krause fights Johnny Nunez on the show, and fans will see whether he takes that next step to winning TUF or if he will fall short. But now that taping is over, it’s clear that he found the answers that he was looking for, and they had nothing to do with which fighter’s hand was raised at the end of the night.

“It’s something that I felt I needed to do, and it was like a life challenge,” he said. “And what I love about this show is that it’s kind of like prison, and I don’t mean that in a negative light. (Laughs) All you have is time, and what that does is allow you to remove yourself from all the bulls**t in your life and take a look at what’s important. Sometimes what you think is important and what’s really important is a very dated opinion. But whenever you’re away from everything you know and love for six weeks, you get a very, very clear picture of what’s important to you in life. This sounds super-cliché, but it was a life-changing experience.”