The Ultimate Fighter Flashback: Bryce Mitchell

At just 23 years old, Bryce Mitchell has done everything he’s needed to do to get a call from the UFC. Yet despite 14 amateur fights and a 9-0 pro record, Mitchell was on the fence when it came to staying on the regional circuit and waiting for the UFC, or taking matters into his own hands by competing for a contract on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.

He chose TUF.

TUF Moments: Cody vs TJ Coaches Challenge | Free TUF Fight: Scott Smith vs Pete Sell

“If you look at it rationally, that’s the course that I was on,” he said of continuing to build his record until getting called up to the big show. “But man, it’s hard when you don’t really know for sure. You don’t know if they’re gonna call you. I’m in the middle of Arkansas, so I don’t know if they’re gonna call me or not. So when you have that opportunity (to go on TUF) there, I took it for my family, to better myself. It might not have been the best way, because it was hard as s**t. (Laughs) We beat the piss out of each other. But I’d have been a fool to turn it down. It’s the best thing that ever happened for me.”