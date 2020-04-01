The Ultimate Fighter 5 Recap

The Big Payback

Penn gets Even with Pulver; Diaz Takes TUF5 Title

LAS VEGAS, June 23 – It took five years, but tonight at The Pearl at The Palms Hotel, BJ Penn erased the most discouraging loss of his career in punishing style, submitting Jens Pulver in the second round to break a two fight losing streak and begin the next phase of his career with a bruising exclamation point.

“I’ve been fighting these last five years, just to fight Jens Pulver,” said Penn, who was decisioned by Pulver in their UFC lightweight championship bout in January of 2002. “That was the thing that made me hungry. The difference now is, I’m a grown man now. I’m an experienced fighter and he caught me where I am the best in my career now.”

And ‘The Prodigy’ showed it, jarring Pulver with the first right hand he threw and then slamming him to the canvas. On the ground, Pulver’s submission defense and heart kept him in the fight, but as Penn moved from submission to submission while adding in various punches and elbows, it appeared that it was just going to be a matter of time before the Hawaiian prevailed.

