The Time Is Now For Sean O’Malley

Those same critics made sure to voice their opinions this Summer when O’Malley fought to a no contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 after an accidental eye poke left Munhoz unable to continue.

“I hardly watched that one back,” O’Malley said. “It wasn’t a fun one for me to watch back. I watched it, realized I didn’t get hit, and it just wasn’t that entertaining. It obviously didn’t play out like I had wanted to.”

Known for his entertaining style, his thrilling performances, and his confident personality, a no contest didn’t do him any favors with people still on the fence of whether to back him or not. But O’Malley didn’t care. Feeling that he was on his way to victory in that fight, O’Malley called for the bantamweight division’s No. 1 contender, Petr Yan.

Although it would be a massive jump in competition, O’Malley got his wish, and at UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, O’Malley will fight the former 135-pound champion in the featured bout.