The Tao Of Allan Nascinmento

If you were to write out a list of the most skilled fighters in the UFC flyweight division, it wouldn’t take too long before you scribbled down the name Allan Nascimento, as the 34-year-old veteran is without question one of the more talented competitors in the 125-pound ranks.
But in a sport where so much rests on how often you compete and the individuals you stand across from inside the Octagon, “Puro Osso” remains a bit of an unknown commodity to some and a dark horse to others as he prepares to return to action this weekend against American Cody Durden.
“For sure,” Nascimento said when asked if his availability and the opposition he’s faced thus far have factored into his remaining outside of the Top 15 at the moment, despite entering Saturday’s card on a three-fight winning streak. “When you fight three or four times a year, you show more of your personality, your face, your style, and the people recognize you. That’s what I want: for people in the streets to recognize me, do some pictures, sign some autographs; that’s what I’m working towards.”
Breaking into the rankings could certainly help that, but unfortunately for Nascimento, a familiar situation popped up on the way to this weekend’s bout at the UFC APEX, making the chances of that happening slightly more challenging.
The Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative was initially booked to face Rafael Estevam, who has gone 3-0 in the UFC, 14-0 overall, and carries a number next to his name. However, his compatriot was forced off the card for undisclosed reasons and replaced with Durden, a tough wrestler who previously resided in the rankings, but arrives in Las Vegas this weekend on a three-fight slide.
It's the second time this year that an opportunity to face a ranked opponent has escaped the Brazilian veteran, as Asu Almabayev was pulled from their March 1st business meeting in order to headline opposite Manel Kape after Brandon Royval was forced off the card.
Saturday's Fighters on the Rise
“We need to be used to these things because this is the sport, these things are going to be happening all the time, so we need to be ready for all the changes that are going to happen,” Nascimento said of frequently dealing with opponent changes and fight cancellations. “It’s a different strategy for both of them: Cody, I think, is more aggressive, more punches, more striking, and good wrestling. I think I’m more complete than him, but we’ll see; we’ll see Saturday night.
“Depending on what I show on Saturday, maybe I can pull up to the rankings?” he added, acknowledging that missing out on a second consecutive opportunity to face a ranked opponent stings a little more. “Rafael, he got inside the rankings with no fight; he didn’t fight to get inside the rankings, so maybe if I make a good fight, show good skills, maybe I have my chance.
“But it’s step-by-step; that’s the way.”
There is an “always look on the bright side of things” ethos to Nascimento that comes through clearly when you speak to him and is indicative of both the team he’s surrounded by and the energy in the room for the Sao Paulo all-star squad.
This weekend, both Nascimento and Norma Dumont head into the Octagon representing their team and do so on the heels of Daniel “Willycat” Santos garnering a win at UFC 321 and team leader Charles Oliveira thrilling the partisan crowd in Rio de Janeiro with his second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot. And after Nascimento and Dumont make the trek into the UFC cage, middleweight Marco Tulio will follow next week, with Ian Machado Garry penciled in to compete in Qatar, closing out a hectic two-month stretch for the tight-knit team.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“The energy is so high,” the flyweight said with a big smile when asked about the feeling in the room as everyone has gotten ready and stepped into battle over the last couple of weeks. “After Charles’ victory, the energy is three times (higher). That’s how our team is made: like a family; we live together, we train together, we make that energy, and we work closely together. The energy is amazing.
“After the victory, he jumped the cage and celebrated with me, and that’s the energy; it’s different when Charles fights, especially in Rio, in Brazil, our country. He asked Hunter to fight in Rio — he never fought in a Rio — and that’s how we’re made — huge challenges — and he showed us who the champion still is.
“I’m ready. I had a very good camp because we had some many fighters getting ready,” he added. “We’re ready for this fight.”
And he’s not counting out the possibility of catapulting himself into the rankings with a strong showing this weekend either.
WATCH: Power Slap 17, Live And Free On YouTube October 31
“We try to do our best inside the UFC, and to do our best is to get inside the rankings; No. 15, No. 10, and to have a chance to get inside No. 5 and then some time we’re gonna fight for the belt,” offered Nascimento, whose potential four-fight winning streak would tie him with former opponent Tagir Ulanbekov and Brazilian prospect Andre Lima for the third longest streak in the division, behind UFC 323 title fight combatants Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van. “That’s how I think about my career, and I will do my best for this.
“I will try to do my best Saturday, and if I show a good fight, good skills on Saturday, maybe I can go to the rankings; maybe No. 15. We’ll see.”
Nascimento’s “take it as it comes” approach doesn’t stop at rolling with the punches when opponent shifts happen and being stationed outside of the rankings either.
Typically, when you ask a fighter how they see themselves earning a victory in their upcoming fight, it’s understood that you mean in an ideal world, where things work out as hoped, as planned and everything just falls into place.
View Nascimento's Athlete Profile
But the thoughtful and content contender wasn’t interested in offering any how; all he’s worried about is doing his best and getting his hand raised.
“With a victory,” he said when asked how he earns a fourth consecutive win on Saturday. “Sometimes we talk a lot about ‘I will submit him, I will knock him,’ but inside the Octagon, things change.
“I had a good camp, will try to do my best, and for sure, my hand will be up after the fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on November 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.