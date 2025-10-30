The Tao Of Allan Nascinmento

The Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative was initially booked to face Rafael Estevam, who has gone 3-0 in the UFC, 14-0 overall, and carries a number next to his name. However, his compatriot was forced off the card for undisclosed reasons and replaced with Durden, a tough wrestler who previously resided in the rankings, but arrives in Las Vegas this weekend on a three-fight slide.

It's the second time this year that an opportunity to face a ranked opponent has escaped the Brazilian veteran, as Asu Almabayev was pulled from their March 1st business meeting in order to headline opposite Manel Kape after Brandon Royval was forced off the card.

Saturday's Fighters on the Rise

“We need to be used to these things because this is the sport, these things are going to be happening all the time, so we need to be ready for all the changes that are going to happen,” Nascimento said of frequently dealing with opponent changes and fight cancellations. “It’s a different strategy for both of them: Cody, I think, is more aggressive, more punches, more striking, and good wrestling. I think I’m more complete than him, but we’ll see; we’ll see Saturday night.

“Depending on what I show on Saturday, maybe I can pull up to the rankings?” he added, acknowledging that missing out on a second consecutive opportunity to face a ranked opponent stings a little more. “Rafael, he got inside the rankings with no fight; he didn’t fight to get inside the rankings, so maybe if I make a good fight, show good skills, maybe I have my chance.