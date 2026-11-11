The Swan Song of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

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Fatherhood, as it would turn out, is part of the reason the man known simply as “Wonderboy” is finally pulling the chute on his time competing inside the Octagon.

One of the nicest, most personable individuals to ever grace the UFC roster, Thompson has remained impressively private when it comes to his personal life, only revealing recently that he’s married and the proud father of a now five-month-old baby girl. Her arrival combined with the rigors of trying to compete at the highest level became the catalyst for the two-time title challenger to call it a career.

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“Obviously, kids change your mindset a little bit, but the body just didn’t heal up like it used to,” Thompson said. “My last three or four fights, I’ve been going into the fight injured. I jacked up my neck, had nerve damage, couldn’t even throw up 40 pounds with my left arm. My knees, my lower back, and now you’ve got these studs coming in, these D-I wrestlers, hard-hittin’ mamma jammas, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get killed!’ … On fight day, I’m OK. The adrenaline (is) going, so I’m not hurting, but in training camp, I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ … I got these guys from Penn State coming in, and they’re picking me up and slamming me down, guillotining me, about to rip my neck off, and next thing you know, I can’t look left or right for three weeks.

“These guys can do two training sessions, three training sessions a day and be 100 percent the next day, and I’m like, ‘Gimme two days to recover, please.’ I just can’t keep up, and it got me thinking, ‘I just had my baby girl. Am I gonna be broken by the time she’s five or six, where I can’t go hiking, ride bikes, things like that with her? I need to step back and re-evaluate my career,’ and this is what I came up with.”