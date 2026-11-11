The Swan Song of Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

It shouldn’t have been a surprise that, as Stephen Thompson laid on the bed in his hotel room just a couple days out from what will be the final bout of his 15-year, 23-fight UFC career, his father Ray was posted up in the chair across the room. From the first steps of this journey, “Pops” has been by his side.
“Dude, it’s the coolest; it’s been a ride,” the 43-year-old veteran said. “Who can really say they can do this with the dad every day? We butt heads from time-to-time, but it’s so cool having him here with me, coaching, doing mitt work.
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“To be honest with you, when I look at this guy, I feel bad for him because I’ve destroyed his body,” Thompson said with a smirk, staring down the bed at his father. “His elbows and shoulders are shot from doing years of mitt work with me.
“Sorry Dad, I love you,” he told him as he was on his way out of the room. “Thank you for sacrificing your body for me.”
“It’s all for my kids, you know what I mean?” the elder Thompson responded, ever the dedicated father.
Fatherhood, as it would turn out, is part of the reason the man known simply as “Wonderboy” is finally pulling the chute on his time competing inside the Octagon.
One of the nicest, most personable individuals to ever grace the UFC roster, Thompson has remained impressively private when it comes to his personal life, only revealing recently that he’s married and the proud father of a now five-month-old baby girl. Her arrival combined with the rigors of trying to compete at the highest level became the catalyst for the two-time title challenger to call it a career.
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“Obviously, kids change your mindset a little bit, but the body just didn’t heal up like it used to,” Thompson said. “My last three or four fights, I’ve been going into the fight injured. I jacked up my neck, had nerve damage, couldn’t even throw up 40 pounds with my left arm. My knees, my lower back, and now you’ve got these studs coming in, these D-I wrestlers, hard-hittin’ mamma jammas, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get killed!’ … On fight day, I’m OK. The adrenaline (is) going, so I’m not hurting, but in training camp, I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ … I got these guys from Penn State coming in, and they’re picking me up and slamming me down, guillotining me, about to rip my neck off, and next thing you know, I can’t look left or right for three weeks.
“These guys can do two training sessions, three training sessions a day and be 100 percent the next day, and I’m like, ‘Gimme two days to recover, please.’ I just can’t keep up, and it got me thinking, ‘I just had my baby girl. Am I gonna be broken by the time she’s five or six, where I can’t go hiking, ride bikes, things like that with her? I need to step back and re-evaluate my career,’ and this is what I came up with.”
This weekend marks the fourth time Thompson will make the walk at Madison Square Garden. As much as the iconic venue was a major part of the allure to close things out at Polymarket UFC 334 against Charles Radtke, so too were his ties to New York City.
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“New York is kind of like my home-away-from-home. I spent a lot of time here when Chris Weidman was here,” began Thompson, whose brother Tony is married to Weidman’s sister Colleen, making the UFC standouts brothers-in-law. “And I’ve always tried to get on that New York card because they’re always so epic… I knew this was going to be around the time I wanted to compete again, and always November, they always have the MSG card, so I’m like, ‘This is it! This is where it’s gonna happen!’
“It’s kind of awesome because the legends that have been through Madison Square Garden, the athletes that have fought there. Muhammad Ali fought there! And now knowing that I’m one of them, it’s epic. It’s the coolest thing you can end your career on.”
While many fighters struggle with the moving on in retirement, the beloved striker isn’t going to be one of those people in part because he’s leaving on his own terms. When asked if he had any regrets as he gets set to lay his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, he smiled and said, “No regrets, brother” before the question was even finished. He admitted that a matchup with Robbie Lawler was the only fight he would have loved to have gotten but didn’t during the course of his career.
But the other part that makes it clear Thompson won’t be making a return to the Octagon seven months from now, drawn back into the fray after an abbreviated retirement is, even after spending the last 15 years being a UFC fighter, he’s never been “Stephen Thompson, UFC fighter.”
Instead, he’s always remained “Mr. Stephen,” the well-spoken, thoughtful young man from Upstate Karate in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
“For a lot of people, the fight game is their identity, but my identity is being ‘Mr. Stephen,’ teaching karate classes every day. driving the school bus, picking people up — that’s my identity,” he said. “I can’t wait for that next chapter of my life.
“Full-time ‘Mr. Stephen’ and full-time ‘Wonder Dad’.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.