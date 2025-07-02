The Submissions | 2025 Half-Year Awards

Merab Dvalishvili is an absolute monster. “The Machine” pushed his winning streak to 13 straight to close out UFC 316, submitting Sean O’Malley in the late stages of the third round to add to his incredible run of success.

He controlled the opening two frames, getting the better of the striking exchanges while wrestling well and pushing a torrid pace. Late in the third, after Dvalishvili dragged O’Malley back to the canvas, he laced his arms around the neck, tightened his squeeze, and forced the former champion to tap.

That’s consecutive successful title defenses in the first half of 2025 for the 34-year-old Georgian champion. He’s won 13 straight overall and continues to improve each time out, transforming himself into an unstoppable force inside the Octagon.

