The Submissions | 2024 UFC.com Awards

Khamzat Chimaev’s first fight in a year was a spectacular one, as he submitted former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in less than four minutes.

Not surprisingly, Chimaev shot in for a takedown early, and then worked to take Whittaker’s back on the mat. Whittaker briefly scrambled out of trouble, but Chimaev was right back on him, and after working for a bit, he suddenly locked up a face crank that forced a tap out at 3:34 of the opening round.

Enter Dana White's 16 Days Of Giveaways

With the win, the No. 13-ranked Chimaev moves to 14-0. The No. 3-ranked Whittaker falls to 27-8.

2 - Paddy Pimblett defeats King Green by submission (triangle choke) at 3:22 of Round 1

(Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS)