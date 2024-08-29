The Stage Is Set For Khalil Rountree Jr.

The news was surprising for the 34-year-old, who’s coming off a third-round knockout victory over Anthony Smith last December. But as we saw with Steve Erceg, who earned his first UFC title opportunity as a 10th-ranked contender in May, once your name is in the rankings, an opportunity to face the champion is always within reach.

Order UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

“I didn’t expect it at all,” Rountree said of being offered this fight at this point in his career. “I got a call—my phone was ringing. UFC calls, I answer the phone. I wasn’t having the best day, and I said it in the call: ‘I’m not having the best day, but what’s up?’ And they’re like, ‘Hey, got some good news, maybe brighten up your day. You’re fighting for the title on October 5.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ It just blew my mind.

“In that moment, what else do I say other than, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do it.’ So, it came as a surprise and, since then, I’ve just been on top of the world.”