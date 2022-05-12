The Sky Is The Limit For Callum Walsh | UFC Fight Pass

The 21-year-old Walsh enjoys a privilege not many have always had. In the past, a boxer cross training in an MMA gym may not have been received as well as it is today, and vice versa. Even at the height of the MMA vs Boxing days, though, Walsh feels like his work ethic would have made him one of the most respected members of whatever gym he went to.

“I’m always trying to work as hard as I can; even just for running, I’m always trying to be first,” Walsh said. “I look at it as a race. I’m always pushing myself.”

The decision to “compete” with everybody in the gym isn’t new, and it wasn’t a decision made to impress his coaches. Since Walsh was a child, he’s been an abnormally hard worker, catching the attention of those around him.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Walsh explained. “I’ve always been training this hard since I was six years old, even when I’m not in camp. People in the gym always come up and say, ‘Do you have a fight coming up or something?’ and I have to tell them no, that this is all I know; it’s just how I train.”

It’s so second-nature to Walsh at this point that he doesn’t even pride himself on working harder than 99.9% of the globe. It’s just the way life has been since he was young enough to not know he was unique.

Expectations for himself have always been high and he’s already reaping the rewards of his hard work. There’s no time to stop and smell the roses, however. Walsh’s success is a product of his hard work and he’s only at the foot of the mountain.