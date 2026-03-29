The Scorecard | UFC Seattle

Now that the dust has settled in Seattle, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer.

Joe Pyfer

The UFC middleweight division has a new contender, and his name is Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer. Pyfer arrived in Seattle with a new mentality and a new approach, and on fight night, he deployed his calm composure alongside his vicious fighting style to score the biggest victory of his career.

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Pyfer stood toe to toe with two-time former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and while he certainly had his successes on the feet, the key to victory came in his ground game. The Philadelphia-native was streets ahead when the fight went to the mat, and once he got control on the deck, Pyfer punished Adesanya as he went hunting for a rear-naked choke. After flattening out the former champ, he rained down a barrage of ground and pound to force the finish.