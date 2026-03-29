The Scorecard | UFC Seattle

The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle played host to the UFC’s famed Octagon on Saturday night as the fans in Washington state were treated to a night full of spectacular finishes and emotional moments.
Now that the dust has settled in Seattle, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer.
Joe Pyfer
The UFC middleweight division has a new contender, and his name is Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer. Pyfer arrived in Seattle with a new mentality and a new approach, and on fight night, he deployed his calm composure alongside his vicious fighting style to score the biggest victory of his career.
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Pyfer stood toe to toe with two-time former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and while he certainly had his successes on the feet, the key to victory came in his ground game. The Philadelphia-native was streets ahead when the fight went to the mat, and once he got control on the deck, Pyfer punished Adesanya as he went hunting for a rear-naked choke. After flattening out the former champ, he rained down a barrage of ground and pound to force the finish.
For Pyfer, who has been vocal in describing his personal struggles and renewed faith, it’s a life-changing victory as he surges into the upper echelon of the 185-pound division. Pyfer is likely to wake up on Monday in or around the middleweight top five, where the matchup possibilities get even more exciting. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Pyfer take on the likes of Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov or even former champ Dricus Du Plessis?
Alexa Grasso
After her championship reign was cut short by Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso was forced to go back to the drawing board to review, repair, and rebuild. And in Seattle, we saw just what Grasso is capable of when she’s fully fit and on her game. Grasso scored arguably the best finish of her MMA career with her jaw-dropping finish of Maycee Barber that had fans debating whether it should have been declared a knockout or a submission.
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A rewatch of the fight shows that the verdict of a knockout was the right one, with her punch power turning out the lights on Barber. But the way the former champion locked up a rear-naked choke as soon as Barber hit the mat showed that, even if her strike had only stunned “The Future”, she was ready to finish the fight by other means.
If there were any question marks over whether she was still a top contender after her two-fight skid, Grasso’s performance eliminated them in emphatic fashion. And while she campaigned passionately for a fight in her hometown of Guadalajara, one thing seems clear – Alexa Grasso is still right in the middle of the championship discussion at 125 pounds.
Lerryan Douglas
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After his explosive contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, the expectation level was pretty high for Lerryan Douglas on his UFC debut. In a performance full of fire and ferocity, the former LFA featherweight champion delivered a debut to remember as he finished Octagon vet Julian Erosa in the first round.
Douglas’s aggressive approach and penchant for knockouts has seen him blast his way into the UFC, and while his record shows five defeats, they all came in an earlier stage of his career. It appears he has done most of his hard learning earlier in his career, and now he’s ready to make some waves at 145 pounds.
Based on his Contender Series appearance and his Octagon debut this weekend, the “Gunslinger’s” fights are going to be appointment viewing moving forward.
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Terrance McKinney
If you blinked or were a little slow to return to your seat after the main card opener, there’s a good chance you missed Terrance McKinney’s bout against Kyle Nelson in real time. After telling Daniel Cormier that he would finish the fight in four minutes, “T-Wreckz” stepped into the Octagon and broke his promise – by finishing the fight 24 seconds.
McKinney overwhelmed Nelson to claim a TKO finish as he notched the 18th win of his career. Incredibly, eight of those wins have come inside the opening 60 seconds. McKinney’s fights are always must-see TV. He’s never seen a judge’s scorecard in his career, and his “win by the sword, die by the sword” approach to fights means that, while you may have paid for your seat, you’ll only need the edge of it when he’s in the Octagon.
Michael Chiesa
On a night where a host of other fighters delivered big performances and career-enhancing stoppages, it only seems appropriate to finish our roundup with a word for “The Maverick”.
From a journey through The Ultimate Fighter that was touched with family tragedy to a 22-fight career in the UFC, Michael Chiesa has always carried himself with class inside and outside the Octagon. It meant that, when he announced his hometown fight in Seattle would be his last, there was an outpouring of support for the Spokane Valley native.
His final fight couldn’t have been scripted any better for Chiesa. He quickly closed the distance on Niko Price and, after working his way to Price’s back, locked up his trademark rear-naked choke for the win.
It gave Chiesa a fairytale finale in his hometown as he registered his 20th career victory to round out his career in perfect fashion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on March 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.