The Scorecard | UFC Seattle

If you had asked any prognosticator to game out the dark horses in the UFC’s middleweight division, say, three years ago, few would have told you the top ten should be looking over their shoulders for Anthony Hernandez. Now 8-2 under the UFC banner and riding a seven fight win streak, he’s about to find himself rubbing shoulders with the big dogs after his second defeat of Brendan Allen in Seattle’s co-main event. The elite level grappling from both sides didn’t allow either man to make huge gains over the course of the full three rounds, but there was no doubt who was more dogged and more determined. “There were moments for both of us,” he would say backstage, “but I was tougher between the ears this time.” At every turn, “Fluffy” continues to surprise and impress, and it’s a true thrill to imagine who he’ll surprise next.

