The UFC’s world-famous Octagon landed in Doha, Qatar, for a UFC Fight Night card headed by a pivotal clash in the light heavyweight division as Navajo Stirling continued his rise with a second-round knockout of former champion Jiří Procházka. There were also high stakes in the featherweight co-headliner as Aljamain Sterling was edged out on the scorecards by Kevin Vallejos.
Now that the dust has settled at ABHA Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday night’s biggest winners.
Navajo Stirling
After steadily building his way up the light heavyweight ladder and stopping a former champion last time out, New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling was given his sternest test yet, in the form of former champion Jiří Procházka. In his first UFC main event, Stirling rose to the occasion and passed the test with flying colors.
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Stirling’s composure against the unorthodox, world-class Procházka proved that the Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8 graduate belongs among the division’s elite, and his one-shot finish showcased power and technique that can trouble the very best in the world at 205 pounds.
With that victory, Stirling has officially entered the light heavyweight championship conversation. With Stirling on a tear and teammate Carlos Ulberg the reigning champion, the big question now is clear: Who really is the best light heavyweight at City Kickboxing? And are they ready to face each other in the Octagon to prove it?
Kevin Vallejos
Another member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2024, Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos showcased his big-fight temperament as he went the full 15 minutes with former undisputed bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to earn a unanimous decision victory.
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“El Chino” was given a thorough test of his credentials by Sterling, who mixed up striking and wrestling to keep the rising contender on his toes. But when it came to the more effective work, it was the striking of Vallejos that earned more kudos from the judges, who scored a tight, competitive matchup in his favor.
It wasn’t the most spectacular victory of Vallejos’ career, but given the stature and quality of his opponent, it is certainly his most important. And that win may well open the door to a top contender bout next and, if he’s successful, a shot at the 145-pound crown could become a distinct possibility as 2027 unfolds.
Amir Albazi
After suffering back-to-back defeats in his previous two outings, Amir Albazi was doubly determined to register a victory as he returned to action in the Middle East.
“The Prince” fell to decision losses to elite opposition in former two-time champion Brandon Moreno and former RIZIN FF and Bellator champ Kyoji Horiguchi, but against familiar foe Alessandro Costa, he bounced back into form in strong fashion.
Albazi knocked out Costa in their first meeting, but this time around he swapped strikes for submissions as he got the job done with a third-round rear-naked choke, forcing the finish with just 24 seconds left in the fight.
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It put Albazi back in the win column and ensures he remains firmly ensconced in the flyweight top 10.
Diyar Nurgozhay
While two established light heavyweight contenders went head-to-head in the main event, the preliminary card saw the continued rise of Kazakhstani 205-pounder Diyar Nurgozhay.
Nurgozhay followed up his first-round finish of Bruno Lopes in August with a second-round stoppage of Alik Lorenz in Doha, courtesy of an eye-catching head-kick and some nasty follow-up shots.
Nurgozhay may have lost his first two UFC appearances, but he’s starting to hit top form now. And with three straight wins and back-to-back finishes to his name, the 29-year-old seems to have found his feet on the big stage.
John Mitchell
The opening bout of the card between new UFC signings John Mitchell and Shoaib Yousaf only came to fruition a few days before fight night, but Mitchell proved that he was more than ready for his big opportunity as he handed Yousaf the first knockout loss of his career with a beautifully timed step-in knee.
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Mitchell caught Yousaf with a solid knee as the Englishman looked to move into clinching range, but the former amateur standout took the strike well. But Mitchell turned to that technique again later in the round, and hit paydirt as he caught Yousaf flush for the first-round finish.
It gave Ireland’s Mitchell a dream debut as he claimed a first-round knockout win and claimed a $100,000 bonus in the process. Not bad for his first day in his new job…
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.