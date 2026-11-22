Now that the dust has settled at ABHA Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday night’s biggest winners.

Navajo Stirling

After steadily building his way up the light heavyweight ladder and stopping a former champion last time out, New Zealand’s Navajo Stirling was given his sternest test yet, in the form of former champion Jiří Procházka. In his first UFC main event, Stirling rose to the occasion and passed the test with flying colors.

WATCH: Stirling's Exclusive Backstage Interview

Stirling’s composure against the unorthodox, world-class Procházka proved that the Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8 graduate belongs among the division’s elite, and his one-shot finish showcased power and technique that can trouble the very best in the world at 205 pounds.