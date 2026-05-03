The Scorecard | UFC Perth

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

he deck may have been stacked against him, but Brazilian welterweight contender Carlos Prates made a mockery of those supposed disadvantages as he dismantled Jack Della Maddalena in the main event.

Prates was fighting Della Maddalena in the No. 1 contender’s hometown, but fought with the freedom and confidence of a man who was very much at home as he systematically broke down “JDM” en route to a third-round TKO finish.

Hear What Prates Had To Say After His Win

His victory over Della Maddalena means “The Nightmare” now has back-to-back stoppage victories over former welterweight champions. And, unsurprisingly, Prates wants a chance to become a champion himself.

There are plenty of moving parts in the UFC’s crowded welterweight title picture, with the likes of Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry already in position to potentially challenge Islam Makhachev for the 170-pound strap. But Prates’ victory likely puts him in that elite group, too.

Quillan Salkilld