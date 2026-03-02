The Scorecard | UFC Mexico

Arena CDMX was packed to the rafters as the Octagon returned to Mexico City with a fight card packed with Mexican fighting talent.
Now that the dust has settled in Mexico City, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh.
Lone'er Kavanagh
Heading into the main event in Mexico City, the prevailing wisdom was that England’s Lone’er Kavanagh had a huge task on his hands.
After just three fights in the UFC, and coming off the back of a knockout defeat to Charles Johnson, Kavanagh faced Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, and he produced a quite brilliant performance to gatecrash the flyweight elite.
Kavanagh showcased speed, movement, lightning-quick counters, and solid fight IQ as he battled all the way to the scorecards to earn a unanimous decision win, with the scorecards reading 49-46, 48-47, 48-47. He even sent the former champ to the canvas en route to his victory.
The former Cage Warriors star had earned his shot in the UFC with a stunning knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, and while he is still hunting his first UFC victory via stoppage, the manner of his victory over Moreno arguably tells us more about Kavanagh’s credentials as he dealt with the pressure of a five-round main event, against a former champion in their own back yard, with ice-cool composure.
Make no mistake, the flyweight division has a new contender, and it feels like we’re only starting to scratch the surface of Kavanagh’s talents.
David Martinez
The most significant Mexican win on the night came in the co-main event, as surging David Martinez outpointed divisional stalwart and former title challenger Marlon Vera after three well-contested rounds to claim the biggest victory of his UFC career to date.
Martinez had already blasted his way into the official bantamweight rankings with an impressive victory over Rob Font. And on Saturday night, he added the name of another respected, ranked contender to his resumé as he defeated Vera over three rounds, with scores of 29-28 across the board.
The victory takes Martinez’s win streak to 10, with the last three of those coming inside the UFC Octagon, and will see him nudging his way up the official bantamweight rankings. It might not be long before he’s knocking on the door of the top five.
Imanol Rodriguez
He had to battle through adversity to get there, but Mexico’s Imanol Rodriguez enjoyed a debut to remember as he claimed the seventh win of his undefeated pro career with a hard-earned stoppage of Peru’s Kevin Borjas.
Borjas started well and had Rodriguez in big trouble early. But the home favorite rallied and, after weathering the storm, smartly turned to his wrestling and managed to secure a fight-changing takedown.
By the start of the second round, Rodriguez was well on top, and he eventually dropped, then finished Borjas to claim a win that had the Mexico City faithful on their feet.
The 26-year-old is an exciting addition to the increasingly talent-filled flyweight division. And, with an undefeated record and a 100 percent finish rate, he’ll be a tough test for whoever he’s matched with next time out.
King Green
Count out King Green at your peril.
The tenured lightweight gave everyone a timely reminder that, while he may be in the veteran stage of his career, he’s still a dangerous man to share the Octagon with.
The latest fighter to discover that fact was Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber, who entered their lightweight bout as a sizeable favorite with the oddsmakers. But Green made a mockery of those pre-fight prognostications as he proceeded to piece-up his opponent en route to a second-round TKO stoppage.
It gave Green his 34th career win and his 15th success in the Octagon, as he captured his second win in the space of three months. It also reminded those who had forgotten that, if you come for the King, you’d better not miss.
Ryan Gandra
When you step into the Octagon for the first time, there’s always pressure. When you do so as a proven finisher, that pressure is cranked up even further, with people expecting you to carry your finishing form into the Octagon.
It isn’t always as easy as that, but Ryan Gandra certainly made it look simple enough as he let his hands go early to finish Jose Medina in the first round on his UFC debut.
The Contender Series graduate earned his contract with TKO finish in just two minutes, 51 seconds last August. But in his full debut, he needed just 41 seconds as he hurt Medina with a big knee to the mid-section, then unloaded a barrage of punches to force the stoppage.
Gandra now sits on an eight-fight win streak, with each of his last three wins coming via first-round KO/TKO. Clearly, the 30-year-old is a man in a hurry to make his way up the 185-pound ladder, and with performances like that, he’s likely to get a significant level up in opposition for his next assignment.
