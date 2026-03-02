The Scorecard | UFC Mexico

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

After just three fights in the UFC, and coming off the back of a knockout defeat to Charles Johnson, Kavanagh faced Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, and he produced a quite brilliant performance to gatecrash the flyweight elite.

UFC MEXICO REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners

Kavanagh showcased speed, movement, lightning-quick counters, and solid fight IQ as he battled all the way to the scorecards to earn a unanimous decision win, with the scorecards reading 49-46, 48-47, 48-47. He even sent the former champ to the canvas en route to his victory.

The former Cage Warriors star had earned his shot in the UFC with a stunning knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, and while he is still hunting his first UFC victory via stoppage, the manner of his victory over Moreno arguably tells us more about Kavanagh’s credentials as he dealt with the pressure of a five-round main event, against a former champion in their own back yard, with ice-cool composure.

Make no mistake, the flyweight division has a new contender, and it feels like we’re only starting to scratch the surface of Kavanagh’s talents.

David Martinez

The most significant Mexican win on the night came in the co-main event, as surging David Martinez outpointed divisional stalwart and former title challenger Marlon Vera after three well-contested rounds to claim the biggest victory of his UFC career to date.