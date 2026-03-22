The Scorecard | UFC London

The Octagon returned to London, England, for a UFC Fight Night event that saw a host of international talent take center stage at The O2 Arena.
Now that the dust has settled in the English capital, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday's biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy.
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Mason Jones
When Mason Jones sat down with UFC.com during fight week, he said he was on a mission for redemption. After his performance against Axel Sola at The O2, it’s fair to say he got it.
The last time Jones fought at The O2, he lost a decision to L’udovit Klein and subsequently departed the UFC by his own choice. That was back in the summer of 2022. Now, nearly four years on, Jones is back, and he’s back to his best.
Results, Highlights & More From UFC London
Matched with the undefeated, teak-tough Frenchman Axel Sola, it seemed inevitable that Jones’ bout on Saturday night would turn into an absolute slobberknocker, and the pair didn’t disappoint. Jones and Sola traded shots for the full 15 minutes in a fight that thrilled The O2 crowd and earned both men Fight of the Night honors. But, while Sola played his part, and had his successes during the contest, this was Jones’ fight.
The Welshman simply refused to lose an exchange, as he fought fire with fire through a breathless three rounds to earn a deserved unanimous decision victory and take his active win streak to seven, including three in the Octagon.
Put simply, Mason Jones has his mojo back, and that’s good news for everybody… except his opponents.
Movsar Evloev
Just like Thanos, Movsar Evloev’s march towards a featherweight title shot seems inevitable.
The Russian overcame visa issues, and negotiated his way through the closing days of Ramadan before stepping into the Octagon and handing fellow undefeated contender Lerone Murphy the first loss of his career.
Watch The UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference
Perhaps eager to show a more crowd-pleasing side to his game, Evloev looked to stand and trade with Murphy through the first two rounds, and did so on largely equal terms. But the gap between the two contenders was more apparent when the Russian turned to his wrestling. That switch-up helped him secure the last three rounds on all three scorecards, as he nullified a point deduction to earn a majority decision.
Evloev now stands alone as the only undefeated contender at the top of the featherweight division. At 20-0, and with Alexander Volkanovski seemingly keen on the matchup, the time may finally have arrived for Evloev to get his long-awaited shot at championship gold.
Christian Leroy Duncan
English middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan has gradually tweaked and improved his game since his Octagon debut in 2023. And now, after nine fights on the big stage, he’ll soon be named among the division’s top fighters.
Duncan comprehensively out struck No. 11 ranked Roman Dolidze over three rounds at The O2 as he showcased the refinements he’s been working on alongside UK MMA legend, and former UFC vet, Mark Weir.
See Who Won Bonuses At UFC London
The striking acumen has always been there, but now “CLD” is choosing his moments better. His timing, his entries and, crucially, his exits, all looked sharper against a dangerous Dolidze, who wanted to drag the Englishman to the mat whenever he got in close. And while he was taken to the mat three times in the fight, on all three occasions he showed smart mat defense as he avoided Dolidze’s dangerous submission game.
All in all, it was a performance that showed Duncan’s growing maturity as a middleweight, and now, after extending his active win streak to four, “CLD” should find himself just outside the middleweight Top 10 when the updated UFC rankings are posted this week.
The challenges only get bigger from here, but the evidence suggests that Duncan is ready for the tests that lie ahead.
Iwo Baraniewski
After his wild “Round of the Year” contender against Ibo Aslan ended in a stunning knockout win, there was a sense of anticipation in the air when Iwo Baraniewski stepped into the Octagon to face former heavyweight Austen Lane. And, when the action got underway, we didn’t have to wait long for things to get crazy again.
At six-foot-five, former NFL defensive lineman Lane towered over Baraniewski, but crucially, the Pole could still reach the American’s chin, and he found it within seconds to score a blistering first-round finish.
Hear What Baraniewski Had To Say After His Big Win In London
Ten punches and 28 seconds were all Baraniewski needed to claim his second straight UFC win and bank a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. That’s $10k per punch, or $3,571 per second, if you prefer.
And with two knockouts in a total of one minute and 57 seconds so far in his UFC career, it’s fair to say he’s delivering plenty of bang for his buck(s).
Shanelle Dyer
After her performance on the Contender Series impressed Dana White enough to earn herself a UFC contract, Shanelle Dyer was determined to produce a winning display on home soil – and boy did she deliver.
From her confident walkout to the way she performed inside the Octagon, Dyer looked like she belonged as she turned in a dream debut performance to earn her first UFC win and a Performance of the Night check for $100,000.
Dyer Talks Fighting In London, Future Plans In UFC
Dyer spent the first round setting her range and timing, then in the second, she started to flow. After finding the mark with her punches, a big head kick sparked the finishing sequence as Dyer saw her opportunity and pounced on it to seal a second-round TKO victory.
Dyer has long been seen as a potential star of the future for the UK, and with her first UFC win – a finish, no less – already under her belt, and with a seasoned team behind her in Brad Pickett and Ash Grimshaw at Great Britain Top Team, the future looks bright for “The Nightmare."
UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy took place live from The O2 in London, England On March 21, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!