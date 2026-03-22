The Scorecard | UFC London

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When Mason Jones sat down with UFC.com during fight week, he said he was on a mission for redemption. After his performance against Axel Sola at The O2, it’s fair to say he got it.

The last time Jones fought at The O2, he lost a decision to L’udovit Klein and subsequently departed the UFC by his own choice. That was back in the summer of 2022. Now, nearly four years on, Jones is back, and he’s back to his best.

Results, Highlights & More From UFC London

Matched with the undefeated, teak-tough Frenchman Axel Sola, it seemed inevitable that Jones’ bout on Saturday night would turn into an absolute slobberknocker, and the pair didn’t disappoint. Jones and Sola traded shots for the full 15 minutes in a fight that thrilled The O2 crowd and earned both men Fight of the Night honors. But, while Sola played his part, and had his successes during the contest, this was Jones’ fight.

The Welshman simply refused to lose an exchange, as he fought fire with fire through a breathless three rounds to earn a deserved unanimous decision victory and take his active win streak to seven, including three in the Octagon.

Put simply, Mason Jones has his mojo back, and that’s good news for everybody… except his opponents.

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