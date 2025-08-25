The Scorecard | UFC Shanghai

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Kyle Daukaus had been saying for months on his socials that he was going to make it back to the UFC, and boy, did he. After his initial stint with the promotion ended back in 2022, Daukaus went back to Cage Fury FC, where he proceeded to rattle off four consecutive victories; three of them finishes. He got the call back for a short notice opportunity vs the always-dangerous Michel Pereira, and emphatically made the most of it, dropping the Brazilian in just 43 seconds. If the Philadelphia native was looking to make a statement upon his return, he made one…and then some.

Aljamain Sterling

Less than a day from his five-round featherweight co-main with Brian Ortega, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself fighting at a 153-pound catchweight when his opponent had some medical issues making weight.

