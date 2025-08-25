The Scorecard | UFC Shanghai

Now that the dust has settled in Shanghai, let’s take a look at the biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang...
Johnny Walker
Zhang Mingyang came into the Shanghai main event with all the new-guy hype, and rightfully so. Dating back to 2020, he had finished every single one of his professional bouts in the first round, including his first four under the UFC banner. In the first frame versus Johnny Walker, he gave plenty of glimpses as to why he’s among the most-feared at light heavyweight.
But Johnny Walker knows a thing or two about being the hyped new-guy. His first three UFC bouts were also all first-round finishes, and before a freak shoulder injury, it too seemed like he’d be the unstoppable one at 205 pounds. Despite some uneven results since that injury, the levels to his game were on full display during a brutal ground-and-pound sequence that felt like it went on for an hour. It was a return-to-form performance for Walker who demonstrated once again that there’s no substitute for UFC experience.
Charles Johnson
He freaked out the media a little during Shanghai fight week, conducting interviews in MF Doom’s trademark mask. "Inna G" also freaked out Lone'er Kavanagh, handing him his first professional loss via a stiff right hook KO in the second round. That’s five wins in six fights for the St. Louis flyweight, who brought home an extra $50K after securing a Performance of the Night bonus; a reward made all the sweeter by the fact he has a new baby arriving any day now.
Kyle Daukaus
Kyle Daukaus had been saying for months on his socials that he was going to make it back to the UFC, and boy, did he. After his initial stint with the promotion ended back in 2022, Daukaus went back to Cage Fury FC, where he proceeded to rattle off four consecutive victories; three of them finishes. He got the call back for a short notice opportunity vs the always-dangerous Michel Pereira, and emphatically made the most of it, dropping the Brazilian in just 43 seconds. If the Philadelphia native was looking to make a statement upon his return, he made one…and then some.
Aljamain Sterling
Less than a day from his five-round featherweight co-main with Brian Ortega, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself fighting at a 153-pound catchweight when his opponent had some medical issues making weight.
Despite preparing for 145 pounds, and despite his penchant for grappling, Sterling went on to dominate all 25 minutes almost exclusively on the feet on the strength of movement, distance and a stiff jab. He’ll likely find himself in the top 5 this week, as he quietly marches towards his goal of becoming the next UFC fighter to win a title in two divisions.
Yizha
Two-time Road to UFC tournament finalist and Season 2 tournament winner Yizha dropped his UFC debut last September, but he bounced back in Shanghai in spectacular fashion. The featherweight needed a scant 37 seconds to end the night of Westin Wilson, knocking him out with a brilliant straight right/left hook combo. The last four finishes recorded by the Chinese star have all come in the first round, as he moves to 26-5 overall and is still only 28 years old.
