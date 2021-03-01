The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

My favorite part of my recent chat with Daniel Rodriguez was when I asked him about the influence mentors Kathy Long, Donald Cerrone and Joe Schilling have had on him. He had all the praise in the world for the aforementioned trio, but he wanted to point out something. “They found me this way; they didn't make me like this,” said Rodriguez. “They just tuned me up and showed me the right way how do things. Other than that, I've been a savage, and that's why I'm so comfortable in that ring or cage.” He looked it on Saturday as he pounded out a shutout three-round decision over Mike Perry that opened up the main card on ABC. It was a nationwide introduction to “D-Rod,” and we’re going to be seeming more of him, for sure.