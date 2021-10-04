The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

1 – Jamie Mullarkey

The prelim portion of Saturday’s card stole the show in Las Vegas, and Jamie Mullarkey led the way with his second-round stoppage of Devonte Smith.

On the receiving end of some crisp shots in the first round, Mullarkey took the incoming fire, shrugged it off, and in the second frame, he went to work, pressuring the highly regarded prospect, chopping at his legs, and when he got him hurt, he finished the job. It was an impressive effort from the Aussie, who now has two consecutive UFC knockout wins to his name.

WHAT’S NEXT? I’ve got to stop putting Brad Riddell’s name in these spots because it seems like I want the poor guy to fight everybody. But…a rematch of their Fight of the Night battle in 2019 wouldn’t be a bad thing. Okay, so who else for Mullarkey? A fight with Vinc Pichel would be a war.